New York Mets

Mets Merized
47031902_thumbnail

Rosenthal: Carlos Beltran a Name to Watch for Mets Manager

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 18s

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that if current Mets manager Mickey Callaway is fired, former Met Carlos Beltran would be a name to watch in the new-hire process.Beltran, 42, interview for

Tweets