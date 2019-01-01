New York Mets

The Score
47039412_thumbnail

Mets fire Callaway after 2 seasons

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 3m

The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway, the club announced Thursday.New York went 163-161 with Callaway as the club's skipper for two seasons and he still had one year left on his contract. "We want to thank Mickey for his consistent work...

Tweets