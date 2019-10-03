New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports 7m
Callaway went 163-161 in two years as Mets manager
Tweets
-
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Name to watch if #Mets fire Callaway: Carlos Beltrán. Bi-lingual. Strong communicator. Played for #Mets from 2005 to ‘11. Interviewed for #Yankees’ job that went to Boone. One Mets exec, Allard Baird, was his GM with #Royals. Another, Omar Minaya, signed him when he was NYM GM.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
.@SteveGelbs tells us what the Mets' players thought of Mickey Callaway:TV / Radio Network
-
Here are 6 potential replacements for Mickey Callaway as #Mets manager: https://t.co/qHQlw4itxLTV / Radio Network
-
It's not for rookies. He/she has to know going in what to expect from job in NY, which is less about the game & more about shielding players, managing up, every day setting expectations for fans, doing 2 daily press conferences & radio interviews, how to create allies & on and on@matthewcerrone Are you #teambeltran?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @kranepool: @Metfanrich @MikeVacc Rich BVW had an awful first year as GM he gave Callaway one of the worst bullpens in MLB and said make a masterpiece out of this Callaway never threw a player under a bus after crushing losses he rallied his players the Mets better be bringing in a manager win a winning resumeBlogger / Podcaster
-
ExactlyCarlos Beltran might wind up being a tremendous manager but I really believe this particular situation screams of needing someone with experience in the role.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets