Mets manager candidates after Mickey Callaway firing: Joe Girardi, Joe Maddon
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Now that the Mets have fired Mickey Callaway, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who arrived last October and inherited Callaway as manager, will be charged with finding a replacement. The list of
RT @Ken_Rosenthal: Name to watch if #Mets fire Callaway: Carlos Beltrán. Bi-lingual. Strong communicator. Played for #Mets from 2005 to ‘11. Interviewed for #Yankees’ job that went to Boone. One Mets exec, Allard Baird, was his GM with #Royals. Another, Omar Minaya, signed him when he was NYM GM.Beat Writer / Columnist
.@SteveGelbs tells us what the Mets' players thought of Mickey Callaway:TV / Radio Network
Here are 6 potential replacements for Mickey Callaway as #Mets manager: https://t.co/qHQlw4itxLTV / Radio Network
It's not for rookies. He/she has to know going in what to expect from job in NY, which is less about the game & more about shielding players, managing up, every day setting expectations for fans, doing 2 daily press conferences & radio interviews, how to create allies & on and on@matthewcerrone Are you #teambeltran?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @kranepool: @Metfanrich @MikeVacc Rich BVW had an awful first year as GM he gave Callaway one of the worst bullpens in MLB and said make a masterpiece out of this Callaway never threw a player under a bus after crushing losses he rallied his players the Mets better be bringing in a manager win a winning resumeBlogger / Podcaster
ExactlyCarlos Beltran might wind up being a tremendous manager but I really believe this particular situation screams of needing someone with experience in the role.Blogger / Podcaster
