Mets Fire Mickey Callaway

by: Brian Lloyd Gotham Sports Network 8m

Following an 86-76 season filled with some of the highest highs and lowest lows for Mets fans in recent years, punctuated by missing the…

    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 3m
    Touché
    Mike Vaccaro
    Column: for once, #Mets fans heard Jeff Wilpon publicly state that his team is all about October or bust. To that end, he and Brodie Van Wagenen have only one choice to make: Joe Girardi or Buck Showalter. No one else should even be a consideration. https://t.co/jm2SdZ72G1
    Rich MacLeod @richmacleod 4m
    RT @richmacleod: “He doesn’t like to be challenged,” an anonymous reporter told @baseballpro. The moment it became clear that Mickey Callaway wasn't right for the New York Mets: https://t.co/9BLuvAfTIf (from June) https://t.co/zZGCYMzUhI
    Alan Hahn @alanhahn 6m
    I've only been saying this since May. Just listen to Cone talk baseball and then see how easily he interacts with players of all backgrounds. Smart for #Mets to consider him.
    Jack Curry
    David Cone’s name has been floated as a possible replacement for Mickey Callaway. While Cone has no idea if the Mets would have interest in him as a manager, he said, “It’s not an interview I would turn down.”
    D.J. Short @djshort 9m
    I mean, Girardi worked for the Marlins, so I think he can handle it...
    Matt Ehalt
    One man's two cents, but I think the bigger question is do Girardi or Buck want to work for Mets than vice versa. They know what they'd be getting themselves into. Folks around the game talk about what it's like to work in Queens, and how messy if often ends here.
    Daily Stache @dailystache 9m
    Another outside-the-box idea! #Mets
    Scott Schoeneweis
    I would like to formally put my name in the conversation for the @Mets vacant manager position. @GMBVW I’m the perfect candidate to manage the clubhouse and more importantly the bullpen. Give me a call.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 10m
    How is SNY supposed to do Noah Syndergaard to the Yankees stories now? https://t.co/QNwpO5Dp7v
