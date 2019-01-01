New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon talks about unfulfilling season: 'It hurts watching those games on TV right now'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and COO Jeff Wilpon didn't just discuss why they decided to move on from Mickey Callaway as their manager. They also highlighted what they though about the 2019 Mets season as a whole.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe McEwing was a finalist for the Mets managerial job last time and made a favorable impression on Jeff Wilpon, among others. McEwing will have a strong advocate in David Wright - an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen - for another shot.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I will expound on the last comment tomorrow. It's a valid point.@Metstradamus David Wrght is financially set with a young family. He lives im SoCal. Very questionable that he'd take a demanding job. Hiring David Wright also means inevitably, one day, firing David Wright. I think all involved would like to avoid that.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Joe McEwing was a finalist for the Mets managerial job last time and made a favorable impression on Jeff Wilpon, among others. McEwing will have a strong advocate in David Wright - an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen - for another shot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun atmosphere in Atlanta, very fun team. Love the battery, too. But it’s 2019. Time for the tomahawk chop to go.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Hearing from sources around the baseball world that the #Mets managerial position is “Joe Girardi’s to turn down.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/cT9fB9Um0w David Cone is interested in #Mets managerial opening.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets