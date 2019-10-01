New York Mets
Mets fan sues team over scary T-shirt cannon incident
by: Sarah Kezele — USA Today: For The Win 6m
A baseball fan from Long Island is suing his beloved New York Mets, claiming he was nearly blinded at a game by a T-shirt cannon.
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe McEwing was a finalist for the Mets managerial job last time and made a favorable impression on Jeff Wilpon, among others. McEwing will have a strong advocate in David Wright - an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen - for another shot.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I will expound on the last comment tomorrow. It's a valid point.@Metstradamus David Wrght is financially set with a young family. He lives im SoCal. Very questionable that he'd take a demanding job. Hiring David Wright also means inevitably, one day, firing David Wright. I think all involved would like to avoid that.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Joe McEwing was a finalist for the Mets managerial job last time and made a favorable impression on Jeff Wilpon, among others. McEwing will have a strong advocate in David Wright - an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen - for another shot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun atmosphere in Atlanta, very fun team. Love the battery, too. But it’s 2019. Time for the tomahawk chop to go.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Hearing from sources around the baseball world that the #Mets managerial position is “Joe Girardi’s to turn down.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/cT9fB9Um0w David Cone is interested in #Mets managerial opening.Blogger / Podcaster
