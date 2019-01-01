New York Mets

Metsblog
Breaking down in-game mishaps that helped cost Mickey Callaway his job with Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

In the end, Mickey Callaway gave the Mets no choice. The in-game mistakes continued to be too glaring for a team that expects to contend next season, and so GM Brodie Van Wagenen made the proper call by firing his manager with a year remaining on...

