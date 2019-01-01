New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen reflects on Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano trade
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
After the Mets announced on Thursday that the team had relieved manager Mickey Callaway of his duties, GM Brodie Van Wagenen and COO Jeff Wilpon discussed the move and answered questions on a conference call with media. Van Wagenen gave some insight...
Tweets
-
RT @DocGooden16: Congratulations @Wheelerpro45 @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveKerr: We can now all be whistleblowers just by reading the news. https://t.co/TLD54REWfnTV / Radio Personality
-
For those questioning Art Sitkowski, just stop. One of the hardest working kids on the team, and has been as tough as nails through a year plus. He handled training camp and losing the starting job with class. Great kid. Maybe don't judge so quickly. #RFootball #RutgersTV / Radio Personality
-
A glimpse into the future https://t.co/JNfUOvPnJXBlogger / Podcaster
-
DK ALL THE WAY!! TOUCHDOWN #SEAHAWKS!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations @Wheelerpro45 @MetsRetired Player
- More Mets Tweets