New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why again did the Mets fire Mickey Callaway?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
So, why again did the Mets fire Mickey Callaway, winner of 86 games? Now had the Mets fired Mickey after 2018 it would have made sense. He had been given the infamous Five Aces and was gonna totally fix Matt Harvey and stuff. Everyone loved the guy...
Tweets
-
Lux and Pederson are going to regret those homers after they get plunked by Strickland in 2022!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsKevin11: @OrdioMongo "Brett Gawd nahs uh clown" "I nevah said that ughkay"Super Fan
-
Force. Another. Turnover.Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Cone. Will This Guy Manage the Mets? No https://t.co/oriU0tXI8HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hunter Strickland should get a job at the University of Minnesota dining hall because he's always serving gophers amiriteTV / Radio Personality
-
Once upon a time (2016) Adam Eaton was 2nd among RF with 22 Defensive Runs SavedBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets