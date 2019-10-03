New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Carlos Beltran will not manage New York Mets despite vacancy (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 4m
Former Mets center fielder Carlos Beltran is rumored to not want the managerial position after the firing of Mickey Callaway.
Tweets
-
Lux and Pederson are going to regret those homers after they get plunked by Strickland in 2022!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsKevin11: @OrdioMongo "Brett Gawd nahs uh clown" "I nevah said that ughkay"Super Fan
-
Force. Another. Turnover.Blogger / Podcaster
-
David Cone. Will This Guy Manage the Mets? No https://t.co/oriU0tXI8HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hunter Strickland should get a job at the University of Minnesota dining hall because he's always serving gophers amiriteTV / Radio Personality
-
Once upon a time (2016) Adam Eaton was 2nd among RF with 22 Defensive Runs SavedBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets