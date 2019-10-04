New York Mets
Mets: Mickey Callaway was ill-prepared for a win-now New York team
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple
Mickey Callaway's time as manager of the New York Mets has ended after two seasons. Was he ever prepared for the job? When the New York Mets hired Mickey C...
MLB Playoffs Daily: Get ready for four games of October awesomeness
Was Mickey Callaway ever the right man for the job? #LGM #LFGM
New Post: Morning Briefing: The Managerial Search Has Begun! #Mets #LGM #LFGM
The Mets will look for a new manager with some of the qualities Mickey Callaway possessed. But verbal altercations with reporters and illogical in-game decisions are not expected to be on that list.
Shotgunning beers at 6:58am
This is wild. Wall to wall before 7am.
