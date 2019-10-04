To be fair - and I love David - he never came across the manager type during his career. He was a leader by example - that ain’t a manager. Plus he’s talked about his family time. Fans have to realize good player doesn’t mean the right manager. This isn’t a popularity contest

Michael Mayer Notes on Mets managerial opening: - David Wright said he has no interest in managing multiple times - disqualifying potentially good candidates because of no MLB experience would be a mistake - Always got the feeling that Edgardo Alfonzo enjoys short-season managing