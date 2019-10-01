New York Mets

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankee wants no part of replacing Mets manager Mickey Callaway, but new name enters the mix | Latest on Joe Girardi, Buck Showalter, Carlos Beltran - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The New York Mets fired Mickey Callaway Thursday, days after completing his second season as manager. The Mets finished 86-76 this season, and remained in the wild-card race until the final week of the season.

Tweets