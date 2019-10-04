New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Let's Talk About David Wright
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
The news that Handsome Art Howe has been relieved of his duties have spawned many names. Among them, David Wright might be the one that spawns the most reaction from the fan base. I’ll be hon…
Tweets
-
How attractive is the Mets job? How will the standard be upheld? Those and more: https://t.co/b4VJ5O0rN2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kolarek was a pretty traditional funky three-quarters lefty in the Mets system. That is uh, different.This fine sidebar on #Dodgers LOOGY Adam Kolarek, who struck out #Nationals slugger Juan Soto on three pitches in the seventh inning, includes an amazing Wally Skalij photo that makes you wonder: Are human arms and elbows supposed to contort like this? https://t.co/6AvPuiTgi4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByRobertMurray: David Stearns on keeping Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas: "I don't think it's controversial at this point to say I'd like to keep both."Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Nice Mets Robe for the MRS. https://t.co/YynzIZ4yk7Blogger / Podcaster
-
👀Buck Showalter interested in Mets manager job https://t.co/QBFi7LCu5Y https://t.co/w6n07faFa5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Some reactionary thoughts / analysis after the Mets’ conference call centered on firing Mickey Callaway. https://t.co/mFJ6R62GiuBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets