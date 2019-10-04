New York Mets
Mike Piazza: will this guy manage the Mets? No.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Surely by now you realize I can clickbait the best of them, and the best of them work at Former MetsBlog. So will Mike Piazza manage the Mets? Well, Mike did express some sort of aspirations when he bought the Italian soccer team. And who wouldn’t...
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: The #Mets have fired Mickey Callaway. Was that the right move to make? Plus, who are the contenders to be the next manager of the #Mets? LISTEN: https://t.co/kc5IaYUnZB. https://t.co/VrFbwe2ENnTV / Radio Network
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Tom Verducci will be part of @MLBNetwork's Game 1 coverage of the #Yankees & #Twins. He previewed the series and share his thoughts on Mickey Callaway's firing by the #Mets. LISTEN: https://t.co/1td5iXDtqr https://t.co/Qst4NPpimwTV / Radio Network
RT @BrettCyrgalis: The Backcheck Column is back! First order of business: NHL must force Eugene Melnyk to sell #Sens. The details are staggering. Plus: season previews and predictions, never-dull Toronto, the Sabres, and more Jack Edwards nonsense. https://t.co/N2zALbk2Y8 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
RIP Bob Tufts. Former MLB pitcher, Princeton and Columbia graduate and Yeshiva University professor who made great contributions in patient advocacyAfter a courageous and inspiring 10-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, Bob went peacefully early this morning with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 63 years old. https://t.co/JkcNDyXWPsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JonHeyman: Hear Mark Kotsay is a strong candidate for the #SFGiants managerial job. A’s quality control coach is hot new name on market.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons with the team. With an opening in baseball’s biggest market, @SInowLIVE hosts @robinlundberg and @MsAmyCampbell assess how attractive the job isTV / Radio Network
