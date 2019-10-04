New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mike Piazza: will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Surely by now you realize I can clickbait the best of them, and the best of them work at Former MetsBlog. So will Mike Piazza manage the Mets? Well, Mike did express some sort of aspirations when he bought the Italian soccer team.   And who wouldn’t...

