New York Mets

Mets Merized
47072386_thumbnail

2019 Mets Report Card: Michael Conforto, OF

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 42s

By Rob PiersallMichael Conforto, OFPlayer Data: Age: 26, B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 151 G, 648 PA, 33 HR, 92 RBI, 7 SB, 84 BB, 149 SO, .257 BA, .363 OBP, .494 SLG, .856 OPSAdvanced Stats: .290

Tweets