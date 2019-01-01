New York Mets

Mets Minors

Ronny Mauricio Named Fifth-Best Prospect In South Atlantic League

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 5m

Ronny Mauricio has received another accolade on the heels on his solid 2019 campaign. Baseball America named the 18-year-old as the fifth-best player in the South Atlantic League.Three and a

Tweets