New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
October Dreams, and Nightmares, Have Kept Nelson Cruz Coming Back
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 5m
Eight years after a World Series title slipped away from him, Cruz remains one of the majors’ best power hitters, in a surprisingly powerful Minnesota Twins lineup.
Tweets
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: The #Mets have fired Mickey Callaway. Was that the right move to make? Plus, who are the contenders to be the next manager of the #Mets? LISTEN: https://t.co/kc5IaYUnZB. https://t.co/VrFbwe2ENnTV / Radio Network
-
RT @TMKSESPN: ICYMI with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Tom Verducci will be part of @MLBNetwork's Game 1 coverage of the #Yankees & #Twins. He previewed the series and share his thoughts on Mickey Callaway's firing by the #Mets. LISTEN: https://t.co/1td5iXDtqr https://t.co/Qst4NPpimwTV / Radio Network
-
RT @BrettCyrgalis: The Backcheck Column is back! First order of business: NHL must force Eugene Melnyk to sell #Sens. The details are staggering. Plus: season previews and predictions, never-dull Toronto, the Sabres, and more Jack Edwards nonsense. https://t.co/N2zALbk2Y8 via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RIP Bob Tufts. Former MLB pitcher, Princeton and Columbia graduate and Yeshiva University professor who made great contributions in patient advocacyAfter a courageous and inspiring 10-year battle with Multiple Myeloma, Bob went peacefully early this morning with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 63 years old. https://t.co/JkcNDyXWPsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JonHeyman: Hear Mark Kotsay is a strong candidate for the #SFGiants managerial job. A’s quality control coach is hot new name on market.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons with the team. With an opening in baseball’s biggest market, @SInowLIVE hosts @robinlundberg and @MsAmyCampbell assess how attractive the job isTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets