Mickey Callaway responds to Mets firing with ‘disappointment,’ hope
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
Mickey Callaway is disappointed, but not bitter. A day after he was fired as Mets manager following a seesaw season, Callaway released a statement Friday thanking the organization for the opportunity
Classy statement from Mickey CallawayFormer Mets manager Mickey Callaway released the following statement today, in reaction to his firing: https://t.co/bZm87ioiYDBlogger / Podcaster
Joe Girardi is in the booth for the Astros game and they were trying to get him to say if he was going to be the next Mets manager. He wouldn’t but said that he guaranteed he would be in the booth for the whole series. Was playing coy but seems like a real possibilityBlogger / Podcaster
Mets special adviser Al Leiter is at Yankee Stadium for game 1. Why not a Mets special adviser for their next manager? Leiter, Wright, Franco or Mendoza?Beat Writer / Columnist
