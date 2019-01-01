New York Mets

David Wright has no interest in managing Mets

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 2m

No, David Wright has no plans to return to the dugout in a managerial capacity. The Mets are beginning to put together a list of candidates for their managerial job after the firing of Mickey Callaway, and some fans wanted to see Wright on that list.

