New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
47078975_thumbnail

Callaway 'grateful' for experience with Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

A day after his dismissal, Mickey Callaway called his two-year experience as Mets manager “one of the best teaching lessons I could have been given.” “I’m proud of what we accomplished together,” Callaway said Friday in a statement. “Many players...

Tweets