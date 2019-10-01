New York Mets

Mets Merized
46775037_thumbnail

Meet the Mets Managerial Candidate: Joe Espada

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 27s

Joe EspadaCurrent Position: Astros Bench Coach (2018 - present)Age: 8/30/75 (44)Managerial Experience: Gigantes de Carolina (Winter League) 2014 - 2017When you have the run of succes

Tweets