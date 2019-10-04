New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Mickey's Gone, Now What?

by: LYONS RADIO NETWORK Talkin' Mets

Mike Silva reacts to the Mets decision to fire Mickey Callaway, the consequences of the move, and what should happen next. Rich Mancuso of NY Sports Day reports about the player reaction and the support that Mickey was given by JD Davis and others.

