Joe Girardi Interviewing For Cubs Managerial Job
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports that Joe Girardi will interview next week for the Cubs managerial gig.Mark Loretta, Cubs bench coach, has already interview for the job. Along with
