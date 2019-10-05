New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: looks like Girardi’s PR people are working OT
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
If you search “Mets” this morning you will see 8 million articles about Joe Girardi being “interested” in the Mets job. He’s even started doing his homework. I still don’t see the Mets bringing in anyone who has an opinion on anything. The Mets...
The Binghamton Baseball family lost a true legend yesterday. Bill Terlecky, General Manager of the B-Mets from 2000-2004 passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill's family and friends.Minors
Each fall we drop a ton of beanies from our friends at @NewEraCap. We wanted to let you know about a cool new feature. Most caps that come with a pom will now have the option to remove it. They added a knot inside that you can cut without ruining the cap. Good idea. #ComingSoonSuper Fan
RT @drmistercody: Welcome (back) to hell.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheBennettK: Advice Jerry Reinsdorf gave Former Marlins President David Sampson: “Finish in second place every single year. Because your fans will say ‘wow we’ve got a shot we’re in it.’ But there’s always the carrot left. There’s always one step left to take.” From Mystery Crate Ep 18 https://t.co/Ck69hXrBURBlogger / Podcaster
Mr. Girardi, wait! The Mets job will pay you less, require you to take in-game orders from the GM, and have your boss be the son of the owner who will impulsively rage-cut your players. Also you’ll have to win with a small-market payroll and if you don’t you’re fired!Update on the managerial search for the Cubs: Mark Loretta interviewed Thursday. Next week, Joe Girardi, David Ross and Will Venable will interview for the job.Blogger / Podcaster
Joe Girardi would instantly increase Mets' credibility https://t.co/hzF1lyGN5ATV / Radio Personality
