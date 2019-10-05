New York Mets
Mets Morning News for October 5, 2019
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
In @Mets history, six players have hit 2 HRs in a postseason game: Rusty Staub: '73 NLCS, Game 3 Gary Carter: '86 WS, Game 4 Carlos Delgado: '06 NLCS, Game 2 Carlos Beltran: '06 NLCS, Game 4 Michael Conforto: '15 WS, Game 4 & Edgardo Alfonzo OTD in '99 (NLDS Game 1) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @martinonyc: Joe Girardi is interested in the Mets job. Buck Showalter is interested in the Meta job. Hard stop. Team is weighing the fits and all sides will of course have to see how they hit in off in an interview. Of the two, Girardi appears most likely to get interviewTV / Radio Network
It would be an upset if he got that job@martinonyc I just read Girardi is also interviewing with the Cubs this weekBeat Writer / Columnist
As long as the ball is actually a home run when you bat flip.Bat flips, emotion, celebrations: Good for baseball. Nine-inning games that take 4 hours, 15 minutes: Bad for baseball.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Girardi already doing his homework on the Mets https://t.co/wPBs17Hctj via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
