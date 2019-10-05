New York Mets

New York Mets: Five important lessons we learned in 2019

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 7m
    In @Mets history, six players have hit 2 HRs in a postseason game: Rusty Staub: '73 NLCS, Game 3 Gary Carter: '86 WS, Game 4 Carlos Delgado: '06 NLCS, Game 2 Carlos Beltran: '06 NLCS, Game 4 Michael Conforto: '15 WS, Game 4 & Edgardo Alfonzo OTD in '99 (NLDS Game 1) #Mets
    SNY @SNYtv 16m
    RT @martinonyc: Joe Girardi is interested in the Mets job. Buck Showalter is interested in the Meta job. Hard stop. Team is weighing the fits and all sides will of course have to see how they hit in off in an interview. Of the two, Girardi appears most likely to get interview
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 19m
    It would be an upset if he got that job
    @martinonyc I just read Girardi is also interviewing with the Cubs this week
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 24m
    As long as the ball is actually a home run when you bat flip.
    Tim Healey
    Bat flips, emotion, celebrations: Good for baseball. Nine-inning games that take 4 hours, 15 minutes: Bad for baseball.
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 24m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Girardi already doing his homework on the Mets https://t.co/wPBs17Hctj via @nypostsports
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 25m
    Joe Girardi is interested in the Mets job. Buck Showalter is interested in the Meta job. Hard stop. Team is weighing the fits and all sides will of course have to see how they hit in off in an interview. Of the two, Girardi appears most likely to get interview
