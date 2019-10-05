New York Mets

Steve Gelbs: will this guy manage the Mets? No.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Now before you dismiss this is compete clickbait, which it openly is, what if Gelbs managed the Mets? Think about it.  What does The Agent In Charge really want?  Someone who will do what he says. The media loves Gelbs and would be nice to him.  The...

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 6m
    In @Mets history, six players have hit 2 HRs in a postseason game: Rusty Staub: '73 NLCS, Game 3 Gary Carter: '86 WS, Game 4 Carlos Delgado: '06 NLCS, Game 2 Carlos Beltran: '06 NLCS, Game 4 Michael Conforto: '15 WS, Game 4 & Edgardo Alfonzo OTD in '99 (NLDS Game 1) #Mets
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    RT @martinonyc: Joe Girardi is interested in the Mets job. Buck Showalter is interested in the Meta job. Hard stop. Team is weighing the fits and all sides will of course have to see how they hit in off in an interview. Of the two, Girardi appears most likely to get interview
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 19m
    It would be an upset if he got that job
    @martinonyc I just read Girardi is also interviewing with the Cubs this week
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 23m
    As long as the ball is actually a home run when you bat flip.
    Tim Healey
    Bat flips, emotion, celebrations: Good for baseball. Nine-inning games that take 4 hours, 15 minutes: Bad for baseball.
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 23m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Joe Girardi already doing his homework on the Mets https://t.co/wPBs17Hctj via @nypostsports
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 24m
    Joe Girardi is interested in the Mets job. Buck Showalter is interested in the Meta job. Hard stop. Team is weighing the fits and all sides will of course have to see how they hit in off in an interview. Of the two, Girardi appears most likely to get interview
