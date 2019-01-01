New York Mets

Latest on Mets manager search: Joe Girardi more likely to get interview than Buck Showalter

After parting ways with Mickey Callaway, the Mets are searching for a new manager. Here's the latest...

    The 7 Line @The7Line 4m
    10 years ago today, T7L was officially born.
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 7m
    RT @JonHeyman: Joe Girardi, who has Cubs interview coming up, is said keenly interested in Mets as well. Both big market teams bring chance to win and he has roots in both cities. One thing: Cubs appear likely to stay in-house, Mets wide open. Also, clamoring for Joe G among Mets fans.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 10m
    Joe Girardi, who has Cubs interview coming up, is said keenly interested in Mets as well. Both big market teams bring chance to win and he has roots in both cities. One thing: Cubs appear likely to stay in-house, Mets wide open. Also, clamoring for Joe G among Mets fans.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 12m
    At last, there’s volleyball in Hamden! Join me and @EricMKerr for @QU_WVB’s home opener at 1 p.m. on @QBSN: https://t.co/przk4kQKgO
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 15m
    Teams w/ 2 players younger than 28 (age on 6/30) to post an OPS+ of 140 or better (min 500 PA) since '09: Brewers '09 & '11: Braun & Fielder Giants '12: Cabrera & Posey Cubs '16: Rizzo & Bryant Astros '17: Altuve & Springer Marlins '17: Stanton & Ozuna #Mets '19: Alonso & McNeil
    Nelson Figueroa Jr. @FiggieNY 17m
    I spoke with Kevin Baez today at Hardball360 and he is very interested in the managerial job. #WhosOnThird
