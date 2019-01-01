New York Mets

Joe Girardi reportedly interested in Mets manager job

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports

The New York Mets and Joe Girardi appear to have mutual interest. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Girardi, who is also lined up to interview with the Chicago Cubs, is "keenly interested" in the open job in New York. Heyman hints that he may...

