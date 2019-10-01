New York Mets

Mets Merized
47097635_thumbnail

Could Avilan and Brach Play Key Roles In Mets Bullpen?

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 5m

The Mets managed to win 86 games in 2019 and finished 10 games over .500. But can you imagine if their bullpen was just semi-good?Big offseason acquisitions Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia were

Tweets