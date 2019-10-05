New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Joe Girardi ‘keenly interested’ in New York Mets manager job (Report)
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
Joe Girardi is reported to be "keenly interested" in the Mets managerial position after the team fired Mickey Callaway this week.
Tweets
-
Mashing has no limitsPete will literally crush anything. 😂 via @colbertlateshow https://t.co/aweGYoAIPwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @sn_mlb: Could watch Pete Alonso hit things with a bat all day.Newspaper / Magazine
-
Could watch Pete Alonso hit things with a bat all day.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Joelsherman1: https://t.co/P7PLV46qoa ranking the attractiveness of the managerial openings #Mets #SFGiamts #Cubs #Pirates #Padres #Royals #AngelsBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/P7PLV46qoa ranking the attractiveness of the managerial openings #Mets #SFGiamts #Cubs #Pirates #Padres #Royals #AngelsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Could Avilan and Brach Play Key Roles In Mets Bullpen? https://t.co/7plK7bd3Cd #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets