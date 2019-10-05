New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Why Joe Girardi is the perfect managerial fit
by: Ben Fadden — Fansided: Call To The Pen 10s
Joe Girardi is reportedly “keenly interested” in the New York Mets managerial vacancy, so here’s why he fits with New York. Mickey Callaway had a roc...
Tweets
-
The early back page: Will Danny strike again? https://t.co/Ias1Gs8pu5Blogger / Podcaster
-
But the Mets are taking over New York? The twins won 101 games!Lmfao Didi Grand Slam. The Twins are a jokeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Everyone freaks out every year over Tanaka, but he shows up and deals in October.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JohnnyRock44: @AllMetsTweets Still think the line up card fiasco in cincinnattiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @kbaileysyc: @AllMetsTweets Letting Matz hit in Atlanta with 2 outs and then take him out after he scores go ahead run.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yo NL was bad too that’s why it was pathetic Mets did not make the playoffs@WheresKernan They won 100 games? How bad was the AL this year?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets