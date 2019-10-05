New York Mets

The Mets Police
47102024_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Yikes, 1969 Mets win terrible baseball game in NLCS Game 2

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55s

Yuck what a horrible game.  11-6?  What kind of score was that? And what did y’all do with the real Jerry Koosman?  As bad as Seaver was yesterday, Jerry was worse!  6 runs in 4 and two thirds?  What is even going on? Fortunately for the Mets, the...

