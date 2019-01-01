New York Mets
Beltran: 'You'd have to listen' if Mets call about managerial job
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 3m
The New York Mets fired Mickey Callaway on Oct. 3, and one former player in particular might be interested in taking the reins.Carlos Beltran, who spent seven seasons with the Mets during a 20-year playing career, said he'd be all ears if Mets...
There's only been 4 times in postseason history where a SP didn't allow a run while striking out 15 or more batters: Bob Gibson: 10/02/1968, WS Game 1 Kevin Brown: 09/29/1998, NLDS Game 1 Roger Clemens: 10/14/2000, ALCS Game 4 Gerrit Cole: 10/05/2019, ALDS Game 2 #AstrosBlogger / Podcaster
It’s really hard say who the type 5 pitchers in the sports are ... but these 5 are a cut above IMO. 5. Jack Flaherty (@Cardinals ) 4. Stephen Strasburg (@Nationals ) 3. Verlander (@astros ) 2.deGrom (@mets) and 1. Cole (Astro’s) .. ALL 5 pitchers NOT just throwers.TV / Radio Personality
LI's Elijah Riley grows into leadership role at Army | @NickKlopsis https://t.co/UMuJ9tk2mqBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI https://t.co/P7PLV46qoa ranking the attractiveness of the managerial openings #Mets #SFGiamts #Cubs #Pirates #Padres #Royals #AngelsBeat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso has made a lot of #Mets fans believe #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/QfPUWsTvgHBlogger / Podcaster
A puppet manager isn't the way Brodie Van Wagenen should go #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/AxMfsqv7YCBlogger / Podcaster
