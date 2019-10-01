New York Mets

Mets Merized
47064211_thumbnail

Girardi Raves About Pete Alonso During Broadcast Of ALDS Game 2

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 41s

During FS1's broadcast of Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday night, Kenny Albert asked Joe Girardi if the latter had done any research on Mets' first baseman, Pete Alonso."I have a little bit," Gi

Tweets