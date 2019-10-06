New York Mets

The Mets Police
47120322_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez: Will This Guy Manage The Mets? No

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

The Mets Blogging Council told me that was in danger of being a fine because I did not post this.  Since I don’t want to get into trouble, I shall. The Media is reporting (correctly to be fair) that Keith Hernandez does not want to manage the Mets,...

Tweets