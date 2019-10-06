New York Mets
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets are the National League Champions!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Before we begin, can the NYPD please learn how to control a crowd? Are we just going to let the fans run on the field endlessly? You’d think the Mets would want us safe. Anyway, cheese Louise suddenly Gil is Captain Hook! That was a quick pull of...
Even Adam Gase can't hide from it https://t.co/hXQsbIhWJgBlogger / Podcaster
Anibal Sanchez's career record is 108-108. If he does that all over again, he'd be Charlie Hough, who was 216-216.Beat Writer / Columnist
🌧️🔊 New Rain Delay Theater! 🌧️🔊 @SteveGelbs and @WayneRandazzo are joined by the one, the only, @keithhernandez to talk about the Mets retiring his number: https://t.co/NqpNtgYSzWTV / Radio Network
If your ideas for "good baseball column" are tearing down Pete Alonso's rookie home run record and the way Ronald Acuña Jr. plays the game—in the span of a week—stop writing about baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: Experience in New York should be a priority for the Mets when hiring a new manager (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/mdtkLQSWYZ https://t.co/crjurr2XxIBeat Writer / Columnist
Blackout camo 1987 New York script caps coming soon. Low crown fitted, snapback, and adjustable styles on deck. #MetsSuper Fan
