New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Joe Girardi pleads fifth to awkward Mets, Pete Alonso question
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 9m
Joe Girardi had to know this was coming. The Mets managerial opening of course came up as Girardi — likely a top candidate for the job — helped call the Astros’ 3-1 win over the Rays
Tweets
-
Even Adam Gase can't hide from it https://t.co/hXQsbIhWJgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Anibal Sanchez's career record is 108-108. If he does that all over again, he'd be Charlie Hough, who was 216-216.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🌧️🔊 New Rain Delay Theater! 🌧️🔊 @SteveGelbs and @WayneRandazzo are joined by the one, the only, @keithhernandez to talk about the Mets retiring his number: https://t.co/NqpNtgYSzWTV / Radio Network
-
If your ideas for "good baseball column" are tearing down Pete Alonso's rookie home run record and the way Ronald Acuña Jr. plays the game—in the span of a week—stop writing about baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: Experience in New York should be a priority for the Mets when hiring a new manager (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/mdtkLQSWYZ https://t.co/crjurr2XxIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blackout camo 1987 New York script caps coming soon. Low crown fitted, snapback, and adjustable styles on deck. #MetsSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets