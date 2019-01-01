New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2020: A Profile Of Edgardo Alfonzo – Managerial Candidate
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 39s
The 2020 Mets search for a new manager is underway. Candidates abound. Today, we'll take a look at one of the non-big names under consideration...
Tweets
-
RT @Golfnutnnh: @mnioannou I’m sorry for your loss. Next Sunday I will be running the Chicago Marathon in support all those afflicted with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. If you would like to support this worthy cause, please visit my fundraising page. https://t.co/gn2gZDyds8Blogger / Podcaster
-
!!!So I did a thing today. 🍎💙🧡 https://t.co/68hOoI9BC7Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SlangsOnSports: The Dodgers' 7 runs in the 6th inning were their most in any inning in postseason history.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ianenielson: Postseason baseball, because when else is Annibal Sanchez gonna give you 5 dominant innings and 9 strikeouts while Patrick Corbin melts down against Russell Martin and Kiké Hernandez?Blogger / Podcaster
-
The stats say that David Freese has, indeed, made an out in his postseason career. Lots of them, actually. I'm not sure I believe it.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
To paraphrase @LaurenDezenski, there is always a Mets connection.@timbhealey This is a little extension of 2019 Mets twitter and i love itBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets