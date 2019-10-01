New York Mets
Former MLB Manager Buck Showalter Showing Interest In Managing Mets
by: Abigail Adams — NESN 2m
The Mets are in dire need of a new manager. In fact, the job seems to be drawing the attention of at least one big name. Since New York fired Mickey Callaway earlier this week, Buck Showalter has b…
Tweets
RT @Golfnutnnh: @mnioannou I’m sorry for your loss. Next Sunday I will be running the Chicago Marathon in support all those afflicted with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. If you would like to support this worthy cause, please visit my fundraising page. https://t.co/gn2gZDyds8Blogger / Podcaster
!!!So I did a thing today. 🍎💙🧡 https://t.co/68hOoI9BC7Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SlangsOnSports: The Dodgers' 7 runs in the 6th inning were their most in any inning in postseason history.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ianenielson: Postseason baseball, because when else is Annibal Sanchez gonna give you 5 dominant innings and 9 strikeouts while Patrick Corbin melts down against Russell Martin and Kiké Hernandez?Blogger / Podcaster
The stats say that David Freese has, indeed, made an out in his postseason career. Lots of them, actually. I'm not sure I believe it.Beat Writer / Columnist
To paraphrase @LaurenDezenski, there is always a Mets connection.@timbhealey This is a little extension of 2019 Mets twitter and i love itBeat Writer / Columnist
