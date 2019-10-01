New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Monday Mets: For Pete’s Sake
by: Shai Kushner — Gotham Baseball 16m
As you may have noticed, I haven’t written much about Pete Alonso this year. I’m not sure if it’s because I didn’t want to jinx him, or because I couldn’t get a good h…
Tweets
-
This should be interesting https://t.co/hi0idf8GC4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bendreyfuss: A cool thing about Twitter is that a lot of you are quite smart and I learn stuff from you. And a lot of you are also very funny and make me lol. The price of enjoying the content of these two groups is sifting through the excruciating stupidity of the dumbest motherfuckers aliveBlogger / Podcaster
-
Reminder for the haters- in the last few weeks I have watched Spiderman:Far From Home, Amadeus, Yesterday, Endgame (rewatch) and episodes of Succession, Impractical Jokers, and Big Mouth and have enjoyed them ALL. I like a lot of stuff that’s not Mets or corruption.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BonfineScience: My wife said Bill Barr looks like the "Not the mama" baby from that old dinosaur show, and now it's all I can see. Here's a pair of pics someone paired up so now you can always see it too... https://t.co/Lkj5qPDBDiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Me when @MadieeeW begins singing O Christmas Tree in early October 🎄Beat Writer / Columnist
-
David Wright: Will this guy manage the Mets? No https://t.co/NCaIb1NE4BBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets