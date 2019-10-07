New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Girardi’s PR team still working overtime
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
I will start with NOT LINKING. The Newspaper has some great clickbait on Girardi’s “awkward” answer to a Q about Pete Alonso. Oooh what is it? Maybe Joe was asked if the thought maybe Pete’s season was Unbelievable! Nope, he was just asked if...
