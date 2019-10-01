New York Mets

nj.com
47156759_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Mets have ‘mutual interest’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20s

The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi hasn't been in the dugout since the 2017 American League Championship Series.

Tweets