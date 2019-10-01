New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Mets have ‘mutual interest’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 20s
The New York Mets fired manager Mickey Callaway after two seasons. Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi hasn't been in the dugout since the 2017 American League Championship Series.
Tweets
-
Formerly Mets Blog betting heavy on Joe Girardi traffic todayBlogger / Podcaster
-
"I did a bunch of the Mets' games this year" Will Joe Girardi be the Mets next manager? https://t.co/XWp8B6dizxTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NewsdaySports: The Mets' @MStrooo6 Marcus Stroman will be honorary starter for the Suffolk Marathon https://t.co/uMwxQy2jBiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Added info on #LAAngels processJoe Maddon is reportedly meeting with the Angels today, per @JonHeyman, and while the two sides appear destined for a reunion, a source says the club plans to interview multiple candidates before making a hire.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Braves could advance, but the Nats could be eliminated! Come chat about it here! https://t.co/Okrlxsb87SBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Free Agent Profile: Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP https://t.co/zQEAh2ejCC #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets