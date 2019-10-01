New York Mets

Mets Merized
47162680_thumbnail

Dissecting the Four-Team Trade That Sent Jon Matlack to Texas

by: Barry Duchan Mets Merized Online 5m

On December 8, 1977, the Mets were one of four teams involved in one of the most complex deals in the history of baseball. Here is how it played out:The Mets sent John Milner to the Pittsbu

Tweets