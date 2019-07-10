New York Mets

nj.com
47081298_thumbnail

ALDS: New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins LIVE SCORE UPDATES and BOX SCORE Game 3 (10/7/19) MLB Playoffs 2019 - nj.com

by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The New York Yankees, leading 2-0 in a best of five American League Division Series, meet the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 on Monday, October 7, 2019 (10/7/19) at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees against...

Tweets