ALDS: New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins LIVE SCORE UPDATES and BOX SCORE Game 3 (10/7/19) MLB Playoffs 2019 - nj.com
by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The New York Yankees, leading 2-0 in a best of five American League Division Series, meet the Minnesota Twins in Game 3 on Monday, October 7, 2019 (10/7/19) at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees against...
Tweets
👀When we first reported Mets/Beltran link last week, we did so with skepticism. Now, it's growing legs and becoming a real story. Mets doing background work on him, per sources. https://t.co/zS1dBYDnDZBlogger / Podcaster
There is mutual interest between Carlos Beltran and the Mets as the team has been doing background work to determine if he's ready to be a manager, per @martinonyc https://t.co/FvBoECILFBTV / Radio Network
RT @timbhealey: Think you know who the next Mets manager will be? @betonline_ag will let you bet on it. Joe Girardi (5/1) is the favorite, followed by Luis Rojas and Dusty Baker (both 6/1). David Wright, Jessica Mendoza and Terry Collins are all 25/1. https://t.co/pWKzitWO9sBlogger / Podcaster
Here's Ross Stripling, the only major leaguer ever born in the lovely town of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.Beat Writer / Columnist
This is going to be Dusty Baker and Jacob deGrom one day ...Before Game 6, #WhiteSox manager Kid Gleason warned fans "something is wrong" in 1919 World Series. He said he might use Dickey Kerr in every game since he couldn't trust anyone else. https://t.co/o0La4CNr4R #BlackSox100 https://t.co/w37k94div6Blogger / Podcaster
