New York Mets

The Mets Police
47178942_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mets looking at Inexperienced Carlos Beltran?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

SLACKISH REACTION:  It’s another day of random Manager Speculation.  Today everyone is writing about Inexperienced Carlos Beltran.  (I may go all trump and stick with that).  Inexperienced Carlos Beltran doesn’t make any sense to me – why not keep...

Tweets