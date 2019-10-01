New York Mets

MLB playoffs 2019: Was this Ryan Zimmerman’s fond farewell to the Nationals fans? - nj.com

by: Jonathan D. Salant

Ryan Zimmerman will be a free agent if the Washington Nationals don't pick up his $18 million option. Zimmerman and the Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS on Wednesday.

