New York Mets

nj.com
47072265_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter, Phillies have ‘mutual interest’ ... even though Gabe Kapler hasn’t been fired - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Philadelphia Phillies are considering firing manger Gabe Kapler after two seasons in the dugout at Citizens Bank Park and replacing him with former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter.

Tweets